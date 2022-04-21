journal-news logo
FIELDS, Margaret

FIELDS, Margaret A. "Maggie"

Margaret A. "Maggie" Fields, 87, of Pendleton, IN, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born August 18, 1934, in Richmond, IN, to Ralph and Nora (Osborne) Nicholson. She was a homemaker and attended Richmond High School.

Maggie is survived by son Ricky L. (Donna) Fields, stepchildren: Charles J. (Diana) Fields, Danny E. Fields, Ronald E. Fields and Gary S. (Evelyn) Fields. 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Fields, parents, a great-granddaughter and brothers Harold Nicholson, Robert

Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, sisters Mary Mills, Wilma

Wilhelm and Norma Phillips.

In keeping with Maggie's wishes there were no services. Maggie was laid to rest at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond. Memorial contributions may be made to the American

Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.

