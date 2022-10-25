journal-news logo
FIELDS, Lois

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FIELDS, Lois Mae

Age 94 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lois was born on April 10, 1928, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Arnold and Kathryn (Alexander) Spurlock. She retired from Western and Southern Life Insurance Company and was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Hamilton. Lois is survived by her granddaughter, Kristin (Zach) Murphy; brother, Donald (Clare) Spurlock; bonus son, Kahle Campbell; nephews, Dave and Jimmy Spurlock; and great-nephews, David, Bobby, Chris, Josh, and Phil Spurlock. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Anne Fields; and great-nieces, Tammy and Melissa Spurlock. A Visitation will be begin at 10:30am with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am on Friday, October 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Burial of Ashes will be private at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' name may be made to the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

