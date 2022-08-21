FIELDS-CAMPBELL,



Myra D.



Age 77 of Kettering, passed away August 17, 2022. She was born June 28, 1945, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Victor and Billie Jean (Minton) Hurst. In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by her infant son, Elvert Fields, III; beloved aunt, Frances Alene Hurst and uncle, John Denny Hurst.



She is survived by her husband, Dillis Campbell; children, Tammy (Jeff) Wysong and Shawn (Lisa) Fields; grandchildren, Brittany, Ashley, Jacob, Victoria, Alexandria, Megan, Jasen and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Jonas, Caleb, Jade, Jeffrey, Myla, Josie, Josiah, Jayla, Jeremiah, Easton, Jane, Rylen and baby girl; great great-grandchildren, Jasper, Mowgli and baby boy; siblings, Dennis (Pam) Hurst, Tony (Connie) Hurst and Marvin (Anna) Brock; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Myra was a gifted artist and was devoted to caring for her family. Her door was always open to everyone anytime and being around her family was extremely important. She worked and retired from Apex Tool after many years of service.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



To share a memory of Myra or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

