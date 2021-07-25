FIELDS, Barbara Faye



79, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Barbara was born on October 22, 1941, in Cincinnati, OH, to Vincent A. Abbey Sr. and



Marion M. Abbey. She married David A. Fields on January 2, 1982. Together, they raised



David's two children, Jacob, his son and Sarah, his daughter. Barbara worked at Robbins & Myers for many years in the



accounting department and



established many lifelong friendships. Following her time at R&M, she had a career at the Mercy McAuley Center from which she retired. For the many years during her marriage to David, she lived on his farm in Woodstock, OH. There, she



developed a love of vegetable gardening and flowers. Utilizing her developed accounting skills, she became the farm's



accountant. Once again, she developed additional lifelong friends in the Urbana, OH, region. She loved to play cards both with her friends and online. Barbara was a snowbird and



enjoyed her winters in Florida with her brother Allan and her summers in Springfield, OH. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Vincent, her mother, Marion and her older brother Vincent A. Abbey Jr. She is survived by her three brothers, Charles M. Abbey, Allan A. Abbey and Jarrett L. Abbey. She is also survived by David's two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Cooper Hild. At Barbara's request, there will be no funeral service. Also at her request, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior's Project. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

