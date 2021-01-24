FIELDS, Alfred



Alfred Fields, age 96, of Springboro, passed away on January 18. Preceded in death by son, Douglas and by his wife, Mildred. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia of Belgium; son-in-law, Stephan; and grandchildren, Michael (Maya), Zoë (Paul) and Sophie; and great-grandchildren, James and Nora. A veteran of World War II, Al retired from the Dayton Public School System after more than thirty years as teacher and administrator. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College with a Bachelor and Master's degree in education as well as a Doctor of Education degree from George Peabody College for Teachers. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, Ohio. Cremation and interment at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial services to be arranged at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to NAACP, the ACLU or Hospice of Dayton.



