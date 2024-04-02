Fielder, Nana

Fielder (Rison), Nana Elizabeth "Liz"



Nana Elizabeth "Liz" Fielder, age 84, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Kettering Medical Center Main Campus.



She was born in Estill County, Kentucky on June 24, 1939, the daughter of the late, Earl and Rachel (Embry) Rison. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, James "Les" Fielder on November 25, 2008 and 5 siblings, Johnny B. Rison, Kathryn Cornelius, Louise Rogers, Tracy Rison and Dwight Rison.



Liz is survived by her two children, Teresa Fielder and Tim (Mary) Fielder; two granddaughters, Alexi and Molly Fielder; four siblings, Blanche Miller, Ida Mae Ashcraft, Clarence (Sheila) Rison and Susie Albritton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a member of Springboro United Methodist Church and The Clearcreekers. Liz had retired from Otterbein as a Dietary Supervisor and was a longtime Ovarian Cancer survivor.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio with her nephew, Reverend Gary Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery in Lebanon, Ohio. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.



If desired, contributions in memory of Liz may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Dayton.



