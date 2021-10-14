journal-news logo
FIELD, KENNETH

FIELD, Kenneth

Kenneth Field, 67, of Grove City, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Doctors West. He was born May 6, 1954, in Dayton, son of the late Roger and Etta Mae Vaughn Field. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Trudy Fisher Field; son, Kenneth Matthew (Melanie) Field; brother, Raymond (Connie) Field; grandchildren,

Kaylynn, Kylee, Maci, Mollie, and Maddie. Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 PM at Miracle

Revival Center MRC, 185 Morris Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011 with the memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM. To leave a

message of condolence for the family please visit


www.NewcomerColumbus.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Northeast Chapel

3047 E. Dublin Granville Road

Columbus, OH

43231

https://www.newcomercolumbus.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

