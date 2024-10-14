Field, Jerome Michael



Jerome "Jerry" Michael Field, age 73 of Diamond, passed away October 7, 2024, at his home.



He was born May 12, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, to parents Robert Eugene and Lillian K. (Nuss) Field. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.



Jerry worked in the biomedical engineering field for 38 years, retiring from Getinge. He was a devoted member of the NRA and enjoyed the outdoors.



Jerry especially enjoyed hunting, traveling, reading, riding four-wheelers, and spending time with his grandsons. Above all, Jerry truly embodied being a loving family man.



Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Bunnie (Zedeker), of 52 years. They were married on December 31, 1971. He is also survived by his daughter Stacie Field, grandsons Dexter Field and Shawn Filakosky, his siblings: Kathy Lyons, Jenny (Bill) Kohl, and Greg (Tina) Field, his sister-in-law Zella (David) Cunningham, along with generations of nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his son Daniel Field.



Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Services will also be held Friday, October 18, 2024, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2055 S. Bird Rd. Springfield, 45505. Final resting place will be at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, 7016 Urbana Woodstock Rd., Cable, OH 43009.



Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army in Jerry's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com