FIANI, Raymonde "Monda"



Age 85, of Springboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held NOON, 12PM on Saturday, February 20 at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Rd, Washington Township, 45458. For complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and expressions of sympathy please visit www.routsong.com.

