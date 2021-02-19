X

FIANI, Raymonde

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FIANI, Raymonde "Monda"

Age 85, of Springboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held NOON, 12PM on Saturday, February 20 at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Rd, Washington Township, 45458. For complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and expressions of sympathy please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

6 Oakwood Ave

Dayton, OH

45409

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.