FETZER, Robert F. "Bob"



Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Bob was a graduate of Stivers High School and worked many years at Rubicon Cadillac as a Certified GM Craftsman. Later he owned his own automotive repair in Kettering. He was a longtime volunteer with the City of Kettering and also earned his private pilot license. Bob loved his family, home and especially his yard. He was happiest mowing his yard and trimming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and George Fetzer; infant son, Michael; and sister, Margaret



Kaplan. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anita; daughters, Melinda K. (Richard) Dowd of Oxford and Suzanne G. Fetzer of Dayton, 2 grandchildren, Lauren (Chris) Gaylor & their children, Reed & Kelsi, and Emily (Michael) Childers, & their son, Wm Henry, sister, Dorothy McConnell, and nephew, Mark McConnell. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.



Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Pastor David Ringhiser officiating. Final resting place, New Carlisle



Cemetery. Donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. "Now go rest high on that mountain, your work on earth is done. We Love You"

