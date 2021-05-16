FETTY, Henrietta

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FETTY (Sonderman), Henrietta Helen <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 94, of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Miller Farm Place in Dayton, surrounded by her loved ones.<br/><br/>Henrietta was born on October 9, 1926, in Russia, Ohio, to Henry and Julia (Cordonnier) Sonderman. After graduating high school, she worked for WACO Field before going to work for the Mound in Miamisburg. She began her life as homemaker and began raising her children after her marriage to William in 1948. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville. Henrietta was a talented artist, who <br/><br/>also loved quilting and working in her garden. <br/><br/>She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, William O. Fetty; her parents; and three sisters Ann Marie (Michael) Pampalone, Mary Jo Sonderman, and Ruth Agnes (Joe) Groff. She is survived by her two sons Bruce Fetty and Bill (Elaine) Fetty; four daughters Mary (Charles) Poeppelmeier, Emily <br/><br/>(David) Penner, Jennifer (Keith) Booker, and Julia (Rob) May; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother <br/><br/>Albert Sonderman (Dianne Kahrer); and one sister Lucy (Virg) Fullenkamp. <br/><br/>A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 18, at the St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia. Father Martin Fox will be celebrating Henrietta's life. Burial will be in St. Remy Parish Cemetery in Russia. The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Monday, May 17, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton and St. Vincent de Paul. The family wanted to thank Miller Farm Place and Hospice of Dayton for the <br/><br/>tremendous care they provided. Condolences at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.stubbsconner.com</u></font></p><br/>