FETTY, Andrew M.



A hard working man with a quick wit and a grateful heart, Andrew Michael Fetty, age 49, of Waynesville, passed away on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, in Dayton.



He was born on June 5th, 1972, to Karen Keaton (Farra) and William Fetty. After completing high school in Kettering, he began working at General Motors Delphi. His work as a Job Setter was laborious, but he often worked overtime,



never missed a day, and greatly enjoyed the fact that he could work with his hands. Andy also trained and worked temporarily as an auxiliary police officer for Waynesville.



An enormous thank you to Dr. Hayes and the staff in the ICU at Miami Valley Hospital for all their help and care.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held immediately following the visitation on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at 4:00 pm.



In addition to flowers, the family requests donations to Spring Valley United Methodist Church, (1 W Walnut St Spring Valley, OH 45370). You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a memory of Andy at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com