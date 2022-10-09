FETTER, Michael David



We regretfully announce the peaceful passing of Michael David Fetter, 58, of Palm City, FL, (formally of Beavercreek, OH), on September 29, 2022, after a brief illness. Michael was born to Shirley and Donn Fetter on June 3, 1964, in Xenia, OH. Always an independent and vibrant personality from the outset, he graduated from Beavercreek High School and attended Wright State University. Following college, Mike worked as an engineer in both the aerospace and biotech industries. He was passionate in his career, and worked diligently even through his illness. He was always eager to discuss his current projects at length, and would often send videos to provide the details. Boy, would he send videos!



In 1987, Mike met his soulmate, Kimberly Myers. They became inseparable almost immediately. The two eventually married in 1994, relocating to Akron, OH, several years later, where he continued to flourish in his career. He often exclaimed how richly he had been rewarded in life. Although Michael and Kim didn't have children, they always had a brood of dogs that they loved dearly and were deeply devoted to. He used to remind his family of the old quote, there are over 300 words for love in canine. Later, Mike and Kim drifted to Tennessee and Georgia in pursuit of the famous hospitality, culture, and climate.



Michael will be remembered by all who knew him as kind, dedicated, and compassionate man who genuinely loved his family and his Lord. He is predeceased by his father, Donn Fetter. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Fetter Martin; his wife, Kimberly Myers Fetter; and his brothers, Mark Fetter and Scott Fetter.

