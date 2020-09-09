FERRYMAN, Thomas Leroy 65, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away September 5, 2020, at home after several years of failing health. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Russell A. and Betty Ferryman. He retired from Tru Tec and spending time with his family, especially in West Virginia. Survivors include son, Rodney and caregiver, Gypsy Ferryman and grandkids, Allanmichel Ceaira and Rodney Jr. and great-grandkids, McKenzie and Kason and Micha Ferryman; his siblings, Ellen and Roger Parker, Lillian Marshall, Russell E. and Jeanette Ferryman, Kathy Conley. He attended Liberty Baptist Temple until his health kept him from attending. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 11:00AM until time of services at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Kermit Rowe officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



