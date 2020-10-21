FERRYMAN, HOWARD

FERRYMAN, Jr.,



Howard W. "Jerry"



HOWARD W. "JERRY" FERRYMAN JR., 83, of Springfield, passed away on October 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a short battle with cancer. He was born on February 20, 1937, in Springfield, son of the late Howard Sr. and Evelyn (Miller) Ferryman. Jerry was an avid collector of Hot Wheels, model trains and cars, coins and comic books. He was a Cleveland Browns fan and loved to fish with his grandkids. Jerry loved his cowboy movies and his Hank Williams and Ricky Nelson music. Survivors include his son, Douglas Ferryman; daughter, Jodi Ray-Patton; grandsons, Travis Ray and Tyler Ferryman; great-grandchildren, Dereck Ferryman and Kaia Ray; brothers, Ken (Lisa) Ferryman of Tennessee, Butch (Karen) Ferryman of Springfield; sister, Sue (Don) Wiles of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Jessie Jean (Collier) Ferryman in 2008; daughter-in-law, Cindy (Newman) Ferryman; son-in-law, Dr. Steven T. Patton and one sister, Mary Lou Osborne. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of life will begin at 2:00 with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Live streaming of the service will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Jerry will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



