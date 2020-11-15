FERRIS, LINDA

FERRIS (Johnson), Linda



Linda (Johnson) Ferris, 68, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home in New Lebanon, Ohio. She was born on September 10, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Alfrieda K. (Johnson) Stafford and the



late Russell L. Johnson. Linda passed on with the peace of Jesus as her Lord and Savior. On May 3, 1971, she married Jim Ferris, who survives. Next year would have been their 50th wedding anniversary.



Linda loved art, and was an art teacher for all of her professional career. She was licensed to teach in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. She was a hands-on educator, and in the final years of her career, brought art and art appreciation to students in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Grayson, Kentucky. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in art from Miami University in 1975. She retired two years ago to enjoy her grandchildren and sunning on the beach on the Gulf Coast in Florida.



Linda loved horses, and as a child, started drawing and painting them, in turn getting all the "Johnson kids" interested in horses which led to a family passion and involvement in 4-H Horse and local horse clubs. She especially loved Appaloosas. She was also known for her love of kooky things, such as wearable art. She would wear funky eyeglasses and tie-dye or brightly-colored shirts and pants. She wore colorful toe socks before anyone else did, and went through a wig phase. She could turn a pair of old sneakers or jeans into a work of art by dripping colorful paint on them a-la Jackson Pollock. As a teenager, she was also adventurous in the kitchen, trying out recipes that required focused concentration, such as souffles or scones. Some of those cooking experiments flopped, but her family was happy and ate them anyway. Linda also wore a smile wherever she went, even in the darkest of days, through economic hardships and some rough times in the 1980s on her family dairy farm in Michigan with so much snow and harsh temperatures.



She was a 1970 graduate of Talawanda High School, where she played the flute in concert band, and marching band, all four years. Like many marching bandmembers of that day, she worked hard to raise money for new band uniforms but never got to wear one since it took so many years to raise the money. In addition to husband Jim, Linda leaves behind two sons, Darren, of New Lebanon and Jason, currently living in Hoorn, Netherlands with his wife, Kamala ("K.C.") Ferris. There are four grandchildren: Brianna Ferris, Navia Ferris, Wyatt Ferris and Piper Ferris. Linda's siblings and their spouses are David ("D.J.") and Rita Johnson, of Hamilton; Judy



(Johnson) and Ken Bradford, of South Bend, Indiana; Brenda (Johnson) Wright and Rex Wright, also of Hamilton. A stepbrother, Bob Stafford, lives in Sanford, Florida. Linda's



mother, Alfrieda K. Stafford, resides in Hamilton. Linda's stepfather, Marvin Stafford, is deceased; nephews include David Michael Johnson, Derek Johnson, Bill Bradford, and Caleb and Chad Wright; nieces include Myra Johnson and Emily Bradford, who both share a passion for the arts.



Per Linda's request, there will be no viewing or funeral. She chose cremation, and the final resting place for her ashes will be through lawful spreading on or near a beach in the Gulf Coast, Florida. Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, Ohio, is taking care of the arrangements.

