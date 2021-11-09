FERRA, Peter

FERRA, Jr., Peter Francis "Pete", Major (Retired)



81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday,



October 29, 2021, after a short illness, with his children by



his side. Pete was born December 3, 1939, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late



Peter and Mary Ferra of



Scranton, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Scranton



Technical High School, he



quickly enlisted in the United States Air Force on August 7, 1957. After years of night and weekend classes in pursuit of a college education, Pete completed requirements to earn a bachelor's degree in 1971 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. He retired from the Service in 1985 after 28 years of honorable service with numerous medals, awards, and



citations, equally proud of his 14 years as an enlisted man and his 14 years as a commissioned officer. Pete was an avid,



life-long golfer and was well-known across the local area as a fierce competitor and excellent playing partner. Pete lived life to the fullest and was always ready for whatever social event was in season. He loved to travel, especially with his



beloved late wife Teri. Pete is preceded in death by his wife Teresa Brown Ferra, his parents, Peter and Mary, a brother Vincent Ferra, a sister Kathryn Gordon, a daughter Michele Cross, and a granddaughter Kristen Ling. He is survived by daughter Barbara Ferra (Stephen Ling) of Lebanon, Ohio, son Peter Ferra (Stephanie) of Oakwood, Ohio, son-in-law Lee Cross of Colorado Springs, Colorado, stepdaughter Monica Malone (Stephen Curd) of Centerville, Ohio, brother Emmett Ferra (Peggy) of Coatsville, Pennsylvania, brother Robert Ferra (Julie) of Las Vegas, Nevada, sister-in-law Margie Ferra



(Vincent) of Centreville, Maryland, and nine grandchildren. Arrangements for a gathering of family and friends to



celebrate Pete's life will be announced. Memorial donations may be made in Pete's name to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, (937) 245-7634, https://medicine.wright.edu/community/giving-opportunities.

