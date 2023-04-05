Ferguson, Marietta

Ms. Marietta Deshea Ferguson



Sunrise ~ 7/26/1985 - Sunset ~ 4/5/2021



She is Gone



You can shed tears that she is gone,



Or you can smile because she has lived.



You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back,



Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left.



Your heart can be empty because you can't see her



Or you can be full of the love that you shared.



You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday



Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.



You can remember her and only that she is gone



Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.



You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back



Or you can do what she would want: Smile, Open Your Eyes, Love and Go On.







Loving & Missing YOU,



Family & Friends

