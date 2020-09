FERGUSON, Kathleen Louise Passed away, August 27, 2020, age 76. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 4, at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg, from 11 am until time of funeral service at 1 pm. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, limiting to 50 people or less in the funeral home at one time and requiring visitors to wear a mask. Please visit www.broughfuneral.com.