FERGUSON, John David



MARCH 29, 1940 -



JULY 28, 2022



John David Ferguson was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 29, 1940, to Nancy Louisa (nee Redus) and David Merle Diamond. Dave married Agnes Katherine (nee Dillon) on June 23, 1962, together they raised their family in Oxford and recently celebrated their sixtieth anniversary. He was the devoted father of Janice Ferguson, Elizabeth (Roberto Pontellini) Ferguson, Nancy (Michael Robinson) Ferguson and David Christopher (Katie Venit) Ferguson; loving grandfather of Ben and Zibby Ferguson; brother of Dorothy Ferguson; and dear brother-in-law of George (the late Carolyn) Dillon and Toni (Earl) Nicholson. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Dave attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. As a Chemical Engineer, he held several U.S. Patents. He later attended Brown University where he earned his Doctorate in Economics and turned his attention toward a new career in higher education. He was a Professor of Economics for thirty-five years at Miami University and retired as Chair of the Economics Department. He was co-author, with his friend Tom Hall, of an important book examining the economic causes and historic consequences of the Great Depression.



Dave was very involved in the Oxford community over the years. He attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where he served as a Junior Warden. Over the years, he was involved with scouting and youth athletics, helping coach baseball, basketball, and soccer. He loved playing golf with his son Chris. After he and Kathy retired to The Knolls, they were blessed with new friendships within that community.



A funeral service for John David Ferguson will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, 11 AM at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to McCollough-Hyde Hospital or Holy Trinity Church.

