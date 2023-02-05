FERGUSON, Frances E.



96, passed February 2, 2023, at Wooded Glen Health Campus which was 2 days from her birthday, February 4. Frances was a true farm wife. She drove grain trucks, helped raise livestock, and drove farm tractors. She was a member of the original Clark County Porkettes who started selling pork chops and auctioning pies made with lard at the fair to help finance improvements to the fair swine facilities. She was a life-long member of the Clifton Presbyterian Church and served on many committees and held many offices. Frances, along with her husband, were members of the Green Hills Farm Bureau Council. Frances also served on many Clark County Farm Bureau committees. She was an assistant 4-H advisor for several years. She loved playing cards and visits from her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar H. and Anna L. (Harper) Little and husband, J. William Ferguson. Frances has three children, Janice (Tim) Wright, Marilyn (Jim) Timmons, and Doug (Carolyn) Ferguson; eight grandchildren, Roger Wright, Jason Timmons, Jaime (Jim) Boysel, Jill (Rob) Dunsmore, Jeannine (Ernie) Erwin, Laura (Michael) Vallery, Carrie (Dennis) Henry, and Michael (Beth) Ferguson; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-greatgrandchildren. She had three loyal caretakers, Carmen Harrison, Sue Hile, and Betty Combs, who helped keep her home for many years. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Frances' funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Clifton Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memories and condolences may be shared at



