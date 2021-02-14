FENWICK, Roger

FENWICK, Jr. Roger A.



Age 59, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center after contracting



COVID-19 and a lengthy battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Karen; two sons, Justin (Brooke) of Springfield and Brandon (Arianna) of Urbana. He was a wonderful Papaw to six beautiful grandchildren he loved so very much; Kensington, Emmett and Boden and Lillianna, Hudson and Deacon; brother, Kevin (Louise) of Enon; a very special Aunt Jean & Uncle Larry Straley, who were like parents to him, Sandy Schwarm and James Fenwick, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger A. Fenwick, Sr.; his mother, Judith A. (Riley) Fenwick; grandparents, Allen & Mary Fenwick and Max & Thelma Riley. Due to his wishes, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

