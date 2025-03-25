Fenton, Michael Richard "Mike"



Michael Richard Fenton, fondly known as Mike, was born on February 23, 1959 to the late Richard and Norma (Huff) Fenton, and left this world on March 18, 2025 at the age of 66. He dedicated a remarkable 47 years of his life to his career at Apex in Dayton, where he began working at the tender age of 18. His commitment to his job was unwavering, and those who had the privilege to work alongside him often spoke of his diligent nature and strong work ethic. Beyond the workplace, Mike found great joy in spending time in his recliner watching NASCAR or American Pickers while all his fur babies cuddled alongside him. Each pet held a special place in his heart, while the warmth and loyalty of these beloved animals added a unique joy to his home. Mike's legacy extends through the lives of many including his loving wife of 37 years, Nikki, step-children, Brian, Chris, Heather, and Matthew, nephew, Aaron (Hollie) Huffman, grandchildren and his two special granddaughters, Sydney and Lily Trevino. Blessed to raise Sydney and Lily as his own children, he showered each with love and support throughout their lives. In his eyes, they were not just granddaughters, but the very fabric of his existence. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Deborah Huffman, niece, Brittney Huffman, and many loving fur babies. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 27, 2025 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Animal Welfare League. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





