Fent, Robert Lyn



Robert L. Fent, 48, passed away suddenly due to a car accident on Sunday, May 12, 2024. He was born April 14, 1976 in Springfield, OH; son of Roger Sr. and Marilyn (McKinney) Fent. Rob was a 1994 graduate of Northwestern High School, Clark County Community College, and the University of Dayton. Rob was employed as a mechanical engineer at Navistar for over 25 years in Springfield, OH, Fort Wayne, IN, and Lisle, IL. He had a passion for baseball; playing, watching, and visiting stadiums. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Amy, his two fur "kids," Jester and Esa, his parents, his brother Roger Fent, Jr. (Christy Edwards), aunts and uncles; Dave (Linda) McKinney, Mindy (Mike) Baumgardner, Ron Fent, Tim (Robin) Fent, Millie (Jerry) Snyder, Susie Noel, cousins; Molly (Sara) Mihaloew, Kelly (Sean) Geis, David McKinney, John McKinney (Cassie Taylor), Emmie, Myla, Ivan, Gracelyn, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Peter and Nancy Stroble, his sister-in-law Amanda (Eric) Hawker, his brother-in-law Andrew (Nicky) Stroble, three nephews; Jacob (Julie) Fent, Jordan Fent, Jaden Hawker, a niece Leah Hawker, and many other loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy and Mary Fent, Gerald and Minnie McKinney, and his fur "kid" Zoe. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, May 17 from 3PM-7PM at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway in Montgomery, IL. A second visitation of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 from 11:00-2:00PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 2:00PM. Rob will be laid to rest at Vale Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





