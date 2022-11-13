journal-news logo
FENSEL, Phil

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FENSEL, Phil

Age 77, of Washington TWP., May 11, 1945 – September 22, 2022.; Please join us to celebrate the amazing life of Phil Fensel (Flip). We will gather to share some of our favorite memories and stories and remember the wonderful, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor, coworker, and friend who will be greatly missed. The celebration of life in honor of Phil will be held on November 19, 2022, at Yankee Trace from 4pm-7pm. For full Obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.

