Fenimore, Johanna Hawkins



of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at her home at the age of 75. She was born in Burbank, CA, on June 2, 1948, the daughter of Charles John and Margaret (Allen) Hawkins. Johanna graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree in Journalism in 1970. After college she moved to NYC and worked in Advertising. She began as a secretary and rose to be a copy writer at Ted Bates Agency and then at FCB. Johanna had a lifelong love of words, eventually creating crossword puzzles that appeared in the New York Times. After New York, she returned to California where she worked in sales at a company that sold flags for golf courses around the world. During this time she supported her aging parents. She married David Fenimore on January 2, 2002 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church and The Trouveres. Johanna is survived by her husband, four step-sons; Aaron (Jessie) Fenimore, Stephen (Kristina) Fenimore, Ethan Fenimore, and Bryan Fenimore, a brother, Charles John (Barbara) Hawkins III, Fort Myers, FL, and nieces and nephew; Alison Hawkins Yez, Lauren Hawkins Farrow, Charles J Hawkins IV., Jacquelyn Hawkins Chevallier. Memorial service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 11:00am with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



