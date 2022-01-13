FELTS, Marcella F.



Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Kettering Medical



Center. She was born on April 14, 1954, in Cumberland, KY, the daughter of the late Elza and Billie Jean (Dixon) Felts. Marcella is survived by her



siblings, Roy "Doug" Felts and Barbara (Michael) Bastin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Felts. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 11:30am until 1pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home with Rev.



David Oakley officiating. Interment will follow in Butler



County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

