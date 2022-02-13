FELIX, Donna ST.

ST. FELIX, Donna M.



Age 74, of Xenia, OH, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Kingston of Miamisburg after a long illness. She was born in Detroit, MI, on September 12, 1947, to the late LeRoy and Ann (Flint) St. Felix; and step-mother, Esther (Hartman) St.



Felix.



Donna is survived by two sons, John (Lisa) St. Felix and James St. Felix; three grandchildren, Taylor St. Felix, Christopher St. Felix and Michael Browning; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carey St. Felix and Gail (Ron) Moore; and two brothers, Rick (Sandy) Hauser and Barry (Karen) Hauser.



A private family-only service is scheduled for later this week followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, Dayton, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, or any charity of your choice, in Donna's memory.



To share a memory of Donna, or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

