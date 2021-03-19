FEINOUR, Richard

FEINOUR, Jr., Richard Jackson



Richard Jackson Feinour, Jr., 67, of Fairborn, Ohio, died at home on March 12, 2021. Rick was born in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, son of Richard Jackson Feinour, Sr., and Mayumi Feinour of Johnstown, NY, who preceded him in death. Rick was one of the so-called "atomic bomb babies", his mother the only survivor in her family of the Nagasaki bombing. He lived many places while serving in the US Air Force and while accompanying his wife who also served. He graduated from the University of the Philippines and was an optician at Stanton Optical. A memorial service was held at Christ Episcopal Church in Xenia, where he was an active member. At his request, his body was donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University.



Rick was very interested in his Japanese heritage and was involved in various associations throughout his life, including serving as treasurer of the Dayton Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. In Johnstown, NY, he ran a host home for Japanese students, teaching them English to prepare them for college in America, and he visited Japan on several occasions. Rick was also an avid Penn State University football fan. He loved his Bichon Frises, Bandit and Kani.



Rick is survived by his wife, Pamela, his sons Jonathan (Courtney) and Jamie (Ruth) and daughter Shayna (Kaylee), his five grandchildren, Lyric, Judah, Luke, Sammy and Christian, his sister Elizabeth and brothers Mark, Paul and Alex. Donations may be made in his name to Christ Episcopal Church, 63 E Church St, Xenia, OH 45385.

