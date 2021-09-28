FEIGHT, Ronald E.



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at The Oaks of West Kettering. Ron was a retired Supervisor for MTI after 20 years and worked in Quality Control at TRW, Global Industries, where he retired after 28 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue C.; daughter, Sandra S. Feight Taylor of Dayton; son, Andrew C. Feight of Troy; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Kathy Feight of VA; grandchildren, Kenneth Feight, Taryn and Ripley Taylor; great-granddaughters, Brailyn and Paisley; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial gathering of family and friends was held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Ron's memory.

