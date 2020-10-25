FEENEY, Margaret Ann



Age 90, passed away on



October 22, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1930, in Clarksburg, WV, to the late



Edgar and Blanche (Stead) Tamenne. She was married for 55 years to John Feeney before he passed away in 2010. She is survived by her children, Kay (Jeffrey) Gerspacher, John



(Cindy) Feeney, Mike (Maria) Feeney and Sharon (Jesse)



Macias. Grandchildren Matthew Gerspacher, Katie Gerspacher, Jordan Feeney Zachariah (Marshall), Taylor Larson (Chris), Ceyrah Feeney and Levi



Frazier; Great-Grandchildren, Caleb, Zoey and Kacey Gerspacher. Margaret was an avid golfer. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, the Fine Arts and Wheel of Fortune. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10 am to 10:30 am at St. Charles Catholic Church 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 am, Fr. Paul Ruwe officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Send condolences to the family by signing the guestbook at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

