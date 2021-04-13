FEDERER, Carmela

FEDERER (Perna), Carmela Armida



Our beautiful Carmela Armida (Perna) Federer, left this world to be with her God and family on April 10, 2021, at the age of 98. Born June 26, 1926, the second of six children to Italian



immigrants Carmine and Maria Perna, she grew up during the Great Depression and was part of the rich Italian-American culture that helped make Columbus what it is today. She graduated from Columbus North High School and the St.



Francis School of Nursing. She met and married Dr. H. William Federer in 1943, and they spent the next 65-years together. Armida raised three boys William (Patricia), Michael (Ann) and John (Rosie) and had four grandchildren Robert (Meryl), Lisa (Spencer), Michael (Ashley), Daniel and five great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, public viewing at the funeral home will not be held. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, April 15, at 11am at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230, for all who wish to attend. The family will be at the church to accept condolences beginning at 10am. Private interment will follow. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Armida's name to Columbus Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Diabetes



