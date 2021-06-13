FECTEAU, Sharon "Rosie"



Age 80, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Rosie was a graduate of Salyersville High School in 1957. She attended Alice Lloyd College in 1959 and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education. Rosie then received her Master of Arts in Education and Counseling in 1967 from the University of Kentucky. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, as well as the National Education Association, Ohio Education Association, and the West Carrollton Teachers Association. Rosie looked forward to studying God's word at her weekly Bible Studies. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed bird watching, and loved to cheer on her Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. Rosie is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fecteau; her parents; her beloved grandmother "Granny Girl"; and her two sisters, Mary Lou Groth and Paula Patton. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Wireman; brother-in-law, Forest Wireman; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Services will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, June 16 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends following the service until 1pm. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Day City Hospice for their care of Rosie. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity or organization of your choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

