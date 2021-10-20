FECHER, Ronald C. "Duke"



Went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2021,



surrounded by his family. He was born March 14, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. He served in the Army 1959 - 1963. He worked at Dayton Press/McCalls and Fairborn City Schools. He was a member of Dayton Living Word Church in Vandalia, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Stella Fecher, brother Donald, brother Robert and sister Marilyn. He is survived by his lovely wife Carolyn of forty-seven years, daughter Shelly (Frank) Weyler, son Lance (Melanie) Fecher, son Tracy (Holly) McSwain, daughter Kim Hammond, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Donna McGarvey and Amber Renaker. He had developed a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the past 45 years. He lived his life sharing the love of Jesus. A visitation will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and Funeral on



Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm. The family will receive relatives and friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

