FEARN, Patricia A.



91, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Oakwood Village. Patricia was born April 11, 1929, in



Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Walter and Kathryn (Gibson) Duffy. She was a member of St.



Bernard Church. Survivors



include three children, Kathleen Fent, Kevin (Caroline) Fearn and Todd Fearn; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; a brother, Richard Duffy; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Trudy Botkin and Debbie Hoover. She was preceded in death by her



beloved husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick" Fearn in 2019; a brother, Robert Duffy; and a sister, Shirley Blechel. She will be missed by all who knew her. Inurnment will be held in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

