X

FEARN, Patricia

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FEARN, Patricia A.

91, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Oakwood Village. Patricia was born April 11, 1929, in

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Walter and Kathryn (Gibson) Duffy. She was a member of St.

Bernard Church. Survivors

include three children, Kathleen Fent, Kevin (Caroline) Fearn and Todd Fearn; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grand children; a brother, Richard Duffy; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Trudy Botkin and Debbie Hoover. She was preceded in death by her

beloved husband of 70 years, Richard "Dick" Fearn in 2019; a brother, Robert Duffy; and a sister, Shirley Blechel. She will be missed by all who knew her. Inurnment will be held in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.