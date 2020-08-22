FAZZINI, Phillip A. Phillip A. Fazzini, 86, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Garden Manor Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Sayre) Fazzini. Loving father, of Tony Fazzini of Hamilton, Ohio, and Dave (Dora) Fazzini of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. Preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Domenica (Zeppelli) Fazzini. Phillip was a member of the Kiwanis of Hamilton and the Marine Corps League of Millville. He was a retired Professor Emeritus of Miami University. He enjoyed his family and friends. Services at the convenience of the family. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com

