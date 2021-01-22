X

FAZEL, Toni

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FAZEL (Woosley),

Toni Sue

Age 59, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born February 23, 1961, in

Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of William T. and Kathryn (Shepherd) Woosley. Toni is

survived by her daughter, Jaimie (Jason) Williams; grandchildren, Nick (Adrianna)

Williams, Braden (Sarah)

Williams, Steven Williams, Aliyah Williams; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick (Joyce) Woosley, Connie (Rick) Adkins, Sandy (Jeff) Kakaris, Jeannette Woosley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Friday, January 22, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Temple, 4033 State Route 123, Franklin, OH 45005, with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger

officiating. To share a memory or condolence please visit


www.breitenbach-anderson.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.