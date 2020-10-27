FAYTON, Ronald Eugene
Age 60, was called to glory
October 19, 2020. Funeral
services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor John Mays officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Final disposition: cremation. Online condolences may also be sent to family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral