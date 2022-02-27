FAY, MARIE

FAY (Moore), Marie E.



Marie E. (Moore) Fay, age 87, died on Feb. 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati on December 6, 1934, to the late Edward J. Moore and Marie E.



(Holters) Moore. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Fay, and her sister, Ann (Moore) Keane. She is survived by one son, Michael; four daughters, Maureen Fay (Ed) Geraghty, Suzanne Fay Metzger, Amy Fay (Rich) Kasica, and Liz Fay (Brian) Osborn; as well as 12 loving grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with another great-grandchild on the way. She was a graduate of Cincinnati's St. Teresa of Avila grade school, Sacred Heart Academy High School, and the College of Mount St. Joseph. She majored in English/Journalism, was editor of her college newspaper, and upon graduation worked at Cincinnati Bell. She was married to Donald H. Fay in Cincinnati in 1958. Upon moving to Dayton in 1966 with her husband and young family, they joined St. Rita Catholic Church, for which she later wrote the 75th Anniversary history. She worked as a reporter/photographer for the Catholic Telegraph Cincinnati Archdiocesan newspaper for a decade.



In the summertime, she and Don were members of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Hessel, Michigan. She enjoyed fishing with Don, the kids, and grandkids, catching the largest Northern pike of the family (20 pounds, 40 inches). Marie loved singing in church choirs. She was a Eucharistic Minister in both parishes and brought communion to Good Samaritan and Sycamore Hospitals as well. She volunteered regularly at the House of Bread soup kitchen, and Global Sharing, (promoting artwork produced by women in third world countries). She had a special love of babies, volunteering to rock them in Good Samaritan's (Dayton) NICU. An animal lover as well, she enjoyed her pets (especially Yooper, the cat) and was an avid horsewoman during her college years.



Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Rita Church, 5401 North Main Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45415. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church entrance at 9:00 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the House of Bread, 9 Orth Ave, Dayton, OH 45402. Arrangements



Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.


