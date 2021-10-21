FAUST, Howard



Age 88, of Dayton, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was the owner of Carl A. Schmidt's Pharmacy, President of Miami Valley Pharmaceutical Association, a member of The Ohio State Pharmaceutical Association Board of Directors, President of Temple Israel Brotherhood, a member of the Temple Israel's Board of Directors and a



member of the Downtown Dayton Priority Board. He was a passionate tennis player, avid reader of fiction and an active learner at the Osher Institute at UD. Howard is survived by his wife, Ellen; sons and daughters-in-laws, Mitchell and Sara Faust and Jonathan and Deborah Faust; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Matt Maiten; sister, Sandra Abraham; grandchildren, Noah, Isaac and Jeremy Faust and Samara Maiten. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Donations can be made to Temple Israel Dayton's Brotherhood Education Fund or The Hospice of Dayton.

