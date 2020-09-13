X

FAULSTICH, Steven

FAULSTICH, Steven Charles Age 70, of Centerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was born April 30, 1950, in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles & Frances (Paulson). Steve was the District Manager of Mission Foods. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he was a member of the "Fighting Soldiers" ROTC. He loved fishing with his brother, God's country up North Wisconsin, Coop's pizza.well really any pizza, telling a good joke, teasing his family mercilessly & spending time with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 18 loooooong years, Sharon; sister, Sheila Sano; brother, Craig (Pat); daughter, Alyson; son, Bryan (Lauren); "The Steps" Ken (Lisa) Watson, Annette (Tom) Kennedy, Kim (Jamie) Lorenzana; grandsons, Lucas, Maxwell, Zach; many nieces & nephew; as well as guitar legend, Slash. He is preceded in death by his parents & sports commentator, Keith Jackson. A visitation of family & friends will be held Wednesday, September 16th at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. from 1pm-3:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

