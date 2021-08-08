FAULKNER, Susan K.



Age 72, of Xenia, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by the love, support, and prayers of her family. Susan was born June 24, 1949, to William and Nancy Diamond, both of whom are also deceased. Throughout her life, Susan was a friend to many, a tireless worker and volunteer, and



beloved by her family. Susan miraculously survived the experience of raising three boys and later bravely fought a five-year battle with cancer. Susan was a loving "Nana" to four grandchildren. Known for her



energy and positive attitude, Susan was frequently found cheering for her family at soccer fields, dance recitals, and golf courses or combing sales at any number of malls and stores. She embraced life with humor and grace. She is



survived by her husband of 53 years, John Faulkner; a sister, Debbie (Nick) Kriss; sons, Ryan Faulkner, Reade (Jaime)



Faulkner, and Jonathan (Kinsey) Faulkner; and her dear grandchildren, Lauren Faulkner, Jackson Faulkner, Henry Faulkner and Della Faulkner and numerous family and friends. Memorial services and a Celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 11th at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH, by Dr. Martin Clark. The family will receive guests following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the Garden of Hope through the Kettering Medical Center Foundation, or in support of JDRF. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

