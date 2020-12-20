FAULKNER, Mildred A.



Mrs. Mildred A. Faulkner,



affectionately known as "Millie," departed this life peacefully on Fri., Dec 11, 2020. She was a native of



Birmingham, AL, and resided in Dayton most of her life. She graduated from Booker T. Washington Business College; worked and then retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Dayton Public Schools. She was a faithful member of St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church.



Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Patricia A. Harris, and 5 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Andrew J. Harris, Jr., a daughter, Jacqueline E. Harris, a stepson, a brother-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. Special thanks to Monica, Kim, and Nikki from Hospice of Dayton for their dedicated care of our



mother.



Private family funeral services will be held on Tues., Dec 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Lysander Nelms, Officiating & Rev. Anthony Smith, Eulogist. Walk-thru viewing will begin at 10:00 AM until time of service. Facial masks are required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. The funeral



service will be live streamed via Zoom (link information: 1-312-626-6799; Meeting Id: 8183747716; Passcode 523726). The service can also be viewed via St. Timothy MBC Worship Facebook site. The full obituary can be viewed at



www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements and Directions



entrusted to the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc.

