FAULKNER, Angela

FAULKNER (Intorre),



Angela L.



Of Englewood, Ohio, died Jan. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio, from COVID-19.



Angie was preceded in death by her husband Ronald



Faulkner and her sister



and brother-in-law Mafalda ("Miffie") and Raymond Houtz. She is survived by sons Sean (Halisa) Sowash and Kyle (Jennifer Wray) Sowash,



brothers Barry Intorre (Boalsburg, PA) and Anthony Intorre (Phillipsburg, PA), sister Kimberly Intorre (State College, PA), as well as five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and



numerous nieces and nephews.



Born June 24, 1953, in Bellefonte, PA, to Salvatore and Adaline Intorre, Angie graduated from State College Area High School in 1971 and was employed by the U.S. Air Force until her 2012 retirement.



She was an amazing mother, a doting grandmother, a cool aunt, a loving sister, and a great friend with a wry sense of



humor and a vivacious personality. She enjoyed time with friends and family, scrapbooking, card games, movies, travel, music, reading, Penn State football and her beloved hound dog Tucker.



Celebrations of life will be held in Englewood and State College when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Dayton Labrador Retrievers



Rescue Foundation.

