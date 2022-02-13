FATONE, Charles "Charlie"
77, of Butler Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia.
Funeral Home Information
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH
45377-2123
https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/