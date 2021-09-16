FASSLER, Candace Combs



63, of Clearcreek Township, passed away on Sunday,



September 12, 2021, at Otterbein-Lebanon SeniorLife Community. Candy was born and raised in Middletown and had a deep love for her town. She has been a lifelong member of Breiel Boulevard Church of God, where she sang in the choir. She worked hard all of her life and maintained an



exemplary career in the dental field. The most important thing to Candy was her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Combs; mother,



Carla (White) Case and step-father, Paul Case. She is survived by her long time partner, Matthew Beck; daughters, Rachel Woodall, Julie (Edward) Devault, Amy (Gus) Beck, Ann DeLeone and Paige (Robert) Schuckmann; son, Brian (Riley) Beck; brothers, Doug (Pam) Combs and Scott (Susan) Combs; grandchildren, Nora, Davis and Jack, Avery and Reid, Grace and Isaac, Patrick and Leo; as well as many other loving family and friends. Candy was beloved by all her family and friends. Her smile warmed the room. She will be dearly missed. Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown with Pastor Dustin Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 -11:00 am at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required for all who attend. Memorial contributions are encouraged to the University Hospitals Josephine and Jan Castora Fund for Caregiver Respite, mailed to University Hospitals, Institutional



Relations and Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, Ohio 44101 or online at UHGiving.org/donate - OR - the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 - OR - Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45042.


