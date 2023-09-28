Farrell, Ronald E.



FARRELL, Ronald E., age 90 of Springfield passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1933 in Pitchin, Ohio to the late Melvin Martin "Patsy" and Opal Louise (Belcher) Farrell. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lavena Farrell; son-in-law, Tim Banion; and sister, Connie Severt. He leaves behind his three daughters: Teri (Jeff) Banion, Lynne Banion, and Anita (Steve) Porter; step-children: Rhonda (Marty) Heskett, Cindy (Wally) Sothard, Tom (Kellee) Markwell, Tim Markwell, Philip Markwell, Alice (Greg) Holbrook as well as Chris Markwell who passed away in 1987. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Melvin Gene (Marilyn) Farrell and Barbara "Babs" (Dwight) Banion and several nieces and nephews. Ronald served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1961 including two years during the Korean War. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 32 years of dedicated employment. He was an avid Ohio State football, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan. Ronald was a past South Solon Councilman and led the South Solon parade recently as Grand Marshall. More than anything, Ronald was a loving Christian man who adored spending time with his family. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center and his funeral will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Getz officiating. Burial to follow at South Solon Cemetery with military honors. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Hearth and Home on Harding Road for making Ronald part of their family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice or First Christian Church, GSOC (Good Samaritan Outreach Center) in Ronald's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





