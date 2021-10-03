FARRELL, Robert C.



"Bob"



Age 77, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away due to a car accident on Sunday, September 26, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, on July 27, 1944, to the late Evelyn (Baker) and Charles Robert Farrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cheri (Slagle) Farrell, son Jamie (Angela) Farrell, daughter



Andrea Moatz, sister Lynda



(Michael) Grubb; 8 grandchildren, Colby Farrell, Catriona



Billet, Gavin Downey, Samantha Farrell, Anna Farrell, Lizzie Moatz, James Farrell, and Greyson Moatz; and 2 great-granddaughters, Destinee and Peyton Billet. Bob was an avid car



enthusiast, served as Treasurer of the MG Car Club of Southwestern Ohio, a member of the Central Ohio Vintage Volkswagen Club, and former member of the Greater Dayton



Corvette Club. He served in the USAF during Vietnam. He was a CNC machinist retired from Tech Development and enjoyed his years as a courtesy shuttle driver for Matt Castrucci Auto Mall. Bob was blessed with the gift of gab, a quick wit, love of Legos, puzzles and card games, and the keeper of useless knowledge. Most of all he loved his family well and thoroughly enjoyed watching everyone's sports and musical talents. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a Celebration of Bob's Life at 1:00 p.m. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

