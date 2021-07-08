FARRELL, Gaylene Marie



Gaylene Marie Farrell, 86, of Springfield passed away after a brief illness, on Monday, July 5th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 11, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George F. and Blanche M. (Hollis) Miller and step-father, Edward W. Luck, Jr. Gaylene graduated from Springfield High School in 1952 and helped plan the reunion gatherings. She retired from Bank Ohio as a bank teller and enjoyed traveling with her siblings for family vacations. She was a former member of Fifth Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and being a mom, grandma, and Gigi. Gaylene is survived by her three children: Douglas Farrell of Springfield, Dianne Farrell-Schetter of Springfield and David (Diane) Farrell of Claymont, Delaware; three grandsons: Michael (Jamie) Schetter, Marc Schetter, and Matthew (Darian) Schetter; two great-grandchildren: Lydia Schetter and Xander Schetter; sister-in-law, Lea Miller; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Linda Farrell; and special cousins: Sue Stucky and Eileen Mumford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. who passed in January 1990; her parents and step-father; her siblings: Barbara Gentile and George Miller; sister-in-law, Pat Warner; and special cousin, Bonnie Smith. A celebration of Gaylene's life will be held on Friday, July 9th, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



