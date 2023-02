FARR, Carol Ann



Age 76, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at home. Family will greet friends on Saturday, February 11th, 1-3pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 3pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



